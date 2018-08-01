In the early morning rush to get kids to school on time, drivers shouldn’t let speeding through school zones become part of their routine, Colorado Springs police say.
Drivers “need to pay attention when coming in through school zones” and should obey the 20-mph speed limit as schools resume operating this month, said Police Sgt. Brian Frahm.
Some students returned to classes Wednesday in the former Falcon school district, now named El Paso County Colorado School District 49, and other districts are welcoming students back in the weeks to come.
The students also can practice safe behaviors, Frahm said.
“I would always have them pay extra attention when crossing and be vigilant, especially during the start of the school year when people aren’t used to slowing down for school zones,” Frahm said.
During the 2017-18 school year, four students from Colorado Springs District 11 were hospitalized after being hit by cars.
“What we’re asking for is motorists in and around schools to please be cognizant of children potentially darting out into the roadways,” police Lt. Howard Black said.
Parents should talk with their children about paying attention to their surroundings, regardless of age, to avoid cellphone use while walking and to use crosswalks.
The most common traffic violations in school zones are speeding and distraction, Black said. For crashes in school zones, speeding, distraction and alcohol are the most common causes.
Typical school zone violations result in a hefty penalty, with doubled fines and mandatory court.
The city code calls for a $50 fine and a point on a Colorado driver’s license for driving 5 mph above the speed limit. The fine increases $10 for each mph above the limit. When a driver exceeds 10 mph over the limit, it adds four points to a driver’s license. That’s one-third of the way to losing a license. Colorado drivers 21 and older can have 12 points worth of violations in a year or 18 points over two years.