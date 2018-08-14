Colorado Springs police will be selective about sharing updates on wounded Officer Cem Duzel’s condition, waiting for “substantive changes,” but they also don’t want the community to forget about his fight.

Tuesday, police invited the public to mail cards to Duzel’s family or bring them to the Police Operations Center, 705 S. Nevada Ave., addressed to the attention of Lt. Howard Black.

“Your cards will be brought to Cem’s family at the hospital,” the department said in a Facebook post.

Duzel remained in critical but stable condition over the weekend, the Facebook page said. A week earlier, he had shown signs of movement and was taking some breaths on his own.

Duzel suffered traumatic head injuries in a shooting Aug. 2 east of the Olympic Training Center. He was responding to calls of a man with a gun when he reportedly encountered Karrar Al Khammasi, and shots were exchanged.

Khammasi, an Iraqi refugee, is being held in the El Paso County jail on a $1 million bond on suspicion of attempted murder of a police officer, weapon possession by a previous offender and menacing, all felonies.

