Colorado Springs police have arrested 23 child sex offenders as part of the national “Operation Broken Heart” led by the Department of Justice.
Statewide, 88 child predators were arrested during the two-month operation. The Colorado Springs Police Department was the lead agency in the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which coordinated over 90 agencies across the state as part of the DOJ’s nationwide investigation.
The operation targets suspects who are accused of charges related to child pornography, sex trafficking, solicitation of children online and child sex abuse. The operation also focuses on education through presentations to youths and adults.
“Every year, we are proud to take part in this operation and believe it is necessary that we continually take proactive steps in protecting children,” CSPD Chief Vince Niski said in a news release.
“Because of the hard work put in by all 90 law enforcement agencies over the last two months, the streets of Colorado are that much safer.”
The nationwide operation involved more than 4,500 law enforcement agencies and resulted in the arrest of nearly 1,700 suspected online child sex offenders.
The operation also identified 357 children who were victims of sex abuse or exploitation.