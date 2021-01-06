The Colorado Springs Police Department launched a new data portal Wednesday that allows the public to view police data, spokesman Lt. James Sokolik announced in a news release.
The data hub is meant to give community members and researchers access to police information in an easy and accessible format.
“We have heard from many voices in our community who are looking for easily accessible data. We listened, and made it a priority to take action,” Police Chief Vince Niski said in the release. He added, “I believe this data hub will be of great value and benefit for everyone. It will not only allow you to explore data on relevant and important topics, it will also paint a clear picture of the CSPD’s work in the community.”
The new data site includes feature stories on the Police Department's use of force and crime trends as well as the raw data for both. During the coming months, more data sets will be available including traffic safety, demographics of sworn employees, officer-involved shootings and arrests, police said.
The police data website builds on the city's existing collaboration to make financial data readily available.
“The data hub is an additional tool to increase transparency, provide easier access to public information, and help create a better understanding of the great work our police department does, as well as where we can improve," Mayor John Suthers said in the release.
Visit the police data hub here.