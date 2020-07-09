An internal affairs investigation is underway after a Colorado Springs police officer was accused of calling for protesters to be killed in a Facebook comment, a spokesman confirmed Thursday.
News channel KRDO notified the Police Department last week after receiving a tip alleging that a CSPD sergeant using the pseudonym Steven Eric, commented "KILL EM ALL" and KILL THEM ALL" on a livestream video of the Black Lives Matter demonstration on I-25, according to the news channel and a police spokesman. The Facebook account has since been deleted.
Demonstrators blocked the interstate near a downtown exit for about 30 minutes while calling for an end to racial injustice and police brutality.
Another post on Steven Eric's Facebook page included photos of the protest with the comment: "Solid move BLM way to make your point. I hope you are proud you damn Terrorist."
Lt. Jim Sokolik, a spokesman, would not confirm the name of the officer accused of making the comments, but said the officer is on vacation. When they return, the officer will be interviewed, he said.
"We immediately initiated an internal affairs investigation, as the nature of the alleged comments were inappropriate and unprofessional and do not reflect the values of the Colorado Springs Police Department," Sokolik said.
The officer would be "subject to discipline" contingent on the investigation's findings, he said. He denied to elaborate further, citing the incomplete investigation.