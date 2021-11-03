The Colorado Springs Police Department is getting into the holiday spirit with its annual holiday toy drive.

This is the 33rd year police teamed up with two local nonprofits, Christmas Unlimited, Inc. and Toys for Tots, to provide children and families with toys, gifts and clothes who might otherwise not have the means to buy presents during the holiday season.

Police will set up donation boxes at the department's substations and at the Police Operations Center for community members to drop off new, non-giftwrapped gifts for kids and teens through Dec. 13.

The department will also place donation boxes around Colorado Springs and El Paso County. Click here to find a donation site.

Families can apply to be a recipient of the toy drive or nominate another family for the program by visiting www.christmasunlimited.org. Officers will also identify and nominate families throughout their daily work, the department said.

Here are some of the donation items suggested for kids:

Toys

Books

Games

Hats, socks, gloves, scarves

Clothes

Blankets

Sports equipment

Journals

Gift cards

Here are some of the donation items suggested for teens: