Colorado Springs Police Department is partnering with toy drive organizations to provide gifts for local families during the holidays.
The agency's cadet program delivered donation boxes at each police station around Colorado Springs and at the Police Operations Center, 705 S Nevada Ave., located downtown. Donations of new, unwrapped gifts for children and teens will be accepted through Dec. 18. Cadets will team up with Santa to deliver the gifts to local families.
Suggested items to be donated include toys, books, games, art supplies, jewelry, makeup, hats, socks, gloves, scarves, clothes, blankets, sports equipment, journals, and gift cards.
The police department is partnering with Christmas Unlimited and Toys for Tots for its 32nd year.
“We are very appreciative for these partnerships to help better serve our community during the holiday season,” Police Chief Vince Niski said in a Monday news release. “We are extremely thankful for our community who continues to show up year after year to make this toy drive possible.
All toys will be held for 72 hours before any sorting and or distribution in regards to COVID-19 concerns, the news release said.
