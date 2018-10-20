The Colorado Springs Police Department is increasing the number of officers patrolling downtown to deter the harassment, trespassing, vandalism and other crimes that
hurt businesses and keep people from visiting the city’s center.
Two additional officers will patrol downtown streets on foot most weekdays, Lt. Howard Black said. Previously, four officers were typically assigned to the downtown area during the day with two added to the beat on the night shift. A police sergeant also oversees daily and nightly coverage, he said.
“We’re just starting that for the holiday season and hopefully it’s obvious for downtown shoppers and people that live and work downtown,” Police Chief Pete Carey told the City Council last week.
Carey said the additional officers will cost $20,000 in overtime through the rest of the year and an estimated $130,000 for 2019.
Without those extra officers, downtown businesses had grown accustomed to the crimes — petty and more serious — that come with downtown life, said Susan Edmondson, president and CEO of Colorado Springs’ Downtown Partnership.
Edmondson was among those advocating for more officers downtown, which she said has the city’s highest population density and a workforce of 29,000 people.
Other than Old Colorado City, the downtown area is the city’s only other pedestrian-centric corridor in Colorado Springs, Edmondson said.
“And if someone’s behavior is inappropriate or harassing, that needs to be dealt with,” Edmondson said. “Public spaces have those unique challenges where we need that police support.”
“It’s been huge,” said Vonni Hiles, assistant general manager at Oskar Blues Brewery, 118 N. Tejon St. “I see more (officers) now than ever before. Patrolling the streets and the alleyways.”
With a boosted police presence, downtown officers can spend more time meeting business owners, employees, residents and those who might create problems, Carey and Black agreed.
Hiles said that in recent weeks officers have popped into the restaurant, given her their contact information, toured the business and stayed in touch regularly.
The next step is dealing with the city’s homeless population, said Gary Staines, who owns Runners Roost. The other day as he was leaving work he noticed a homeless encampment across the street. The sidewalk was littered with shopping carts, signs and personal belongings, he said.
“I thought I was in Bangladesh,” he said. “It needs to be cleaned up. It’s such a nice downtown.”
It’s a difficult balance, Staines said. Too many police officers might create a less inviting atmosphere downtown, he said.