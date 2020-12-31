Colorado Springs police say they arrested a man Thursday who threatened to blow up government buildings with explosives he claimed to have in his truck.
Officers at the Gold Hill substation arrested Shawn Wallace after anti-terrorism agents warned them that a potential bombing suspect was headed in their direction, police said in a news release. Police set up a stakeout near the station, spotted Wallace’s truck, and conducted a “high-risk traffic stop.” Bomb technicians searched the truck, but found no explosives, police said.
Wallace, who had an open warrant in Virginia for “obscene communication,” was arrested without incident, according to police.