No officers were hurt when a suspect hit a marked police cruiser in Colorado Springs on Friday following a hit-and-run crash.
At about 1:49 p.m. police were called to the hit-and-run at Wahsatch and Pikes Peak near downtown. The person who called police followed the suspect vehicle eastbound on Platte Avenue. At Platte Avenue and Union Boulevard the suspect backed into the witnesses car and then tried to get around stopped traffic, according to police.
The suspect kept going down Platte Avenue when an officer noticed the suspect vehicle. The officer was able to pull over the suspect vehicle near Platte and Murray. One officer parked his marked cruiser in front of the suspect vehicle and another officer parked his marked cruiser behind it. As one of the officers was getting out of his car, the suspect pulled forward and hit the officer's vehicle. Police say the vehicles both had minor damage and no one was injured.
Dennis Essary, 61, was arrested in the case. Police did not publicly announce the charges he's facing.