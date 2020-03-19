While Colorado Springs grapples with widespread coronavirus impacts, the city's Police Department will be canceling events and supplying some officers with face masks, Colorado Springs police Chief Vince Niski said in a video statement Thursday.

"Our Police Department will be here for you during these uncertain times," Niksi said. "Our primary goal is and always has been to protect and serve this community."

The department will be evaluating what calls for service can be taken over the phone and some officers will be wearing face masks, Niski said.

"This is not indicative that they have COVID-19 or have even been positively exposed," Niski said. "There are many reasons why an officer may be wearing a mask, to include the type of call they are responding to or they might have a compromised immune system."

Not all of the officers will be wearing masks, police spokeswoman Natashia Kerr said. The reasons for wearing them are "circumstantial" as the situation changes, she said.

All community events with the department have been postponed and public meeting rooms are closed, Niski said.

"I want to stress that these are temporary postponements and we will continually reevaluate as this situation evolves ..." Niski said. "We recognize that our procedures will most likely change as this health emergency continues to evolve."

Police departments across the state are addressing the epidemic in unprecedented ways.

Officers in Aurora will only respond to priority calls in which a crime is in progress and minimize the potential risk of being exposed to the virus, according to a post on Aurora Police Department’s Facebook page.

The department is urging citizens to file crime reports online or talk to an officer over the phone.

Denver police officers are not sending officers to low-level crimes, if they do not need an immediate response and a person is not in immediate danger, the Denver Post reported. Online reporting is encouraged.

Kerr declined to say if Colorado Springs police will be limiting arrests but added that the department "recognizes this is going to be a fluid situation."

