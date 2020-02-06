Colorado Springs community leaders aired grievances Thursday about the Police Department at a law enforcement accountability panel discussion on improving transparency.

Colorado Springs police Chief Vince Niski found himself on the defensive from the outset under questioning by the audience and the panel consisting of local college professors, religious leaders and a member of Denver's civilian oversight board.

Niski was questioned about racial tensions arising from the police shooting of a 19-year-old black man, De'Von Bailey, last summer; data that could show racial profiling; and the hiring of minorities during the discussion attended by about 70 people at Relevant Word Ministries church, 1040 S. Institute St.

Niski seemed prepared to be in the hot seat before the discussion began, saying he expected to be asked about civilian oversight of his department.

"I'm hoping we can identify the problem, identify what the community is looking for, and then my goal is: Why is (civilian oversight of law enforcement) automatically the solution to that problem?" Niski said before the meeting. "Are there other solutions? ... I know that's what they want, my question is: In what structure? Because there's multiple structures out there on how different departments do it."

Niski said that a civilian oversight board is not something he is considering, reiterating that "having nonpolice officers evaluate police actions is a little concerning."

The panel began with two Colorado College students presenting research they conducted comparing the Colorado Springs' Police Department with Boulder's, Aurora's and Denver's departments. They said their research found Colorado Springs to be lacking in several areas including review boards, data accessibility and use of force transparency.

Niski disputed the claim, saying that much of the department's data can be found on its website or obtained through requests for public records.

"Colorado Springs' position on data is absolutely unacceptable," said student Carter Harrison. "It's so far behind. You look at the international and national best practices and things they list as the easiest things to check off for starting a good accountability organization, a lot of those we don't do."

Panelists next turned to the killing of Bailey, who was shot in the back while fleeing two officers who were questioning him about a reported armed robbery. Body camera video of the shooting showed he did not have a weapon in his hands before he was shot, but a gun was found in the pocket of his shorts while he lay on the ground mortally wounded.

In November, a grand jury found the shooting was justified and declined to indict the officers based primarily on their claim that they feared Bailey was reaching for a gun as he ran from them.

"Let me just remind us that where you all currently sit is the last place that De'Von Bailey's family and loved ones saw his face," said the moderator, the Rev. Promise Lee. "His casket was right where you sit. So we want to move toward solutions, we're not going to get there tonight, but let's move toward solutions ... and continue the dialogue."

Gia Irlando with the Denver Office of the Independent Monitor, encouraged the audience to get past "making the demands" and focus on a "solution based model."

"It's almost always a critical incident such as De'Von Bailey's (killing) that actually gets us to this place ..." Irlando said. "It means getting the next step identified before you leave the room."

Panelists called for a task force to discuss increased anti-bias training, increased diversity in hiring and more accessible police data for traffic stops, arrests and complaints.

"The power is within the community," said Kevin Mitchell, with the Colorado Springs chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. "They do work for you. City Council, the mayor, they work for you. Educate yourself. ... De'Von Bailey was not the first time that this has happened. This is a continuous problem."