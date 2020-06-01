For the second day in a row, a peaceful daylong protest Sunday over the death of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, was followed by several hundred people marching from downtown Colorado Springs to the police headquarters, where they blocked roads and shouted at officers manning barricades.
They were met, as they were the night before, by a line of police in front of the building holding shields and wearing protective gear. Gazette news partner KKTV reported shortly after 10 p.m. that protesters were challenging officers' positions. At about midnight, protesters started throwing objects including water bottles at police as officers push the crowd back, KKTV reported.
More protests are reportedly planned Monday, starting at 10 a.m.
On Sunday, the CSPD chief Vince Niski issued this statement on the department's Facebook page:
Over the past few days, I have thought deeply about what I can say as your City’s Chief of Police that would make a difference following the events that transpired in Minneapolis. As I reflected, I came to understand that there are no words that could fully provide stability after the video has caused so much strife, pain, anger, and a negative perception of law enforcement across our entire nation. Instead, I want to give you my honest outlook.
I am not in a position to sit in judgment of another law enforcement organization or their employees. From what I have seen and what I know about use of force procedures the actions of the police in Minneapolis were questionable and tragic. In being transparent with everyone, I am saddened. I am saddened by Mr. Floyd’s death, as every life is precious. I am saddened watching videos of communities being burned in protest, as violence is never the answer. And lastly, I am saddened to see trust in law enforcement diminish, as the actions of a few do not represent us all.
Protesters in Colorado Springs on Sunday were met, as they were the night before, by a line of police in front of the building holding shields and wearing protective gear. No violence broke out earlier Sunday before the crowd dispersed (the crowd did return later in the night), unlike Saturday, when protesters broke out windows and threw rocks and bottles at police who responded with tear gas and pepper pellets in a skirmish that lasted from 7 p.m. until after midnight.
On Sunday, police handed out business cards to protesters, one of whom gave flowers to Sgt. Olav Chaney said he lent an empathetic ear to protesters while conveying the message: "We have family to go home to and you do too."