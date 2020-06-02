The death of a black man in Minneapolis police custody was “not only tragic, it was wrong,” Colorado Springs Police Chief Vince Niski said in a statement released Tuesday as he simultaneously apologized for his late interaction with protesters.
People holding signs in support of justice for George Floyd, who cried he couldn’t breathe as a white police officer kept a knee on his neck, gathered outside the Police Operations Center in downtown Colorado Springs, where the statement was delivered to the media. Tuesday marked the fourth consecutive day of demonstrations held in the city.
"I want to start off this press conference by apologizing," Niski said at the briefing. "Apologizing to the community for not addressing you sooner, for not taking a stronger stance. I stand in front of you, your chief of police, to address my mistakes and to express to you our department's commitment for a united community."
Not all who heard the chief's message were satisfied, and signatures were sought to remove him from office.
“We, the officers of the Colorado Springs Police Department, join you in your outrage,” Niski said. “We mourn the divide that separates us from parts of our community, and we stand with you against injustice and against the acts that led to the death of Mr. Floyd.”
But when asked if Niski plans to join protesters marching on the street, he said no.
“I’m not afraid to walk in arms with people,” he said, "I’m just not sure what the message is. I think our solidarity with our community and with our protesters is the fact that as a police department we are protecting their First Amendment rights" to free speech. He noted police cruisers have been blocking off roads during the protests to keep those gathered safe from traffic.
The chief referred to a panel discussion in February, where citizens called on the department to organize a civilian oversight committee that event organizers said could help mitigate racial bias. The panel largely focused on the killing of De’Von Bailey, a black teen killed last year while fleeing police officers who had stopped him and a cousin in southeast Colorado Springs to question them about a reported armed robbery.
Niski said Tuesday he regretted that community conversations hadn’t happened sooner, before Bailey’s death.
“As a white male, I cannot fully understand your experiences as a person of color, nor the deep pain or distress that some feel during their interactions with law enforcement,” Niski said. “What I can assure you is, my officers' interactions with you is not based on color. It is not based on social economic status, it is not based on gender, it is not based on your religious beliefs. It is based on law.”
He pledged that if a Colorado Springs officer broke the promise to be “here for every single person in the community,” they would be “will be dealt with swiftly and appropriately.”
“We grieve with you and understand that you are weary, skeptical and exhausted,” Niski said. “As pain reverberates through our nation, it is understandable that all eyes turn toward their local police departments for answers. That’s what I’m here to do.”
Day-time protests in Colorado Springs have been largely peaceful, Niski said. But police have used tear gas and 40mm rubber rounds as an impact weapon shot below the waist at night, he said.
Tuesday night, protests downtown continued as the sun went down, even turning into dancing as demonstrators chanted.
The chief thanked peaceful protesters that demonstrated during the day, and chastised “agitators” who became more violent at night.
“Unfortunately there has been unlawful activity occurring, typically during the night time protests,” Niski said. He added officers were hit with rocks, bottles and large explosive fireworks over the weekend.
A video circulating on social media showed Colorado Springs officers arresting a protester about 12:30 a.m. Monday near Costilla Street and Nevada Avenue, with five officers holding a man down on the street after tackling him and putting him in handcuffs. Several of the officers hit the man as he lay on the ground.
Camille Parsons, a protester who recorded the video from her car, said she started to run from officers after they threw rubber rounds and sprayed tear gas at the crowd. She said the man was also walking back to his car and asked the officers why they kept throwing rubber rounds, before they tackled him.
Niski said in a statement Tuesday evening that the man seemed to be resisting, which warrants officers' use of force, but the department will investigate what happened before and after the incident.
"This video shows a small snapshot of that arrest," Niski's said in the statement. "The full review will reveal all the events that occurred leading up to this incident, during this incident, and what happened after the video stops. Once that is complete, if the officers have been found to have violated our policies or the law, the appropriate action will be taken."
Niski said that if violence continues, he will recommend a curfew to the city’s mayor, “not in an attempt to stop protests, but as a way to keep our community safe and ensure that the peaceful protesters' message is heard loud and clear and not drowned out by the few who only wish to cause disorder in our city.”
The media briefing came after the chief’s brief interaction with about 150 protesters outside the police headquarters.
“I know that I haven’t been out here before, I apologize for that,” Niski said, while thanking the protesters for remaining peaceful during the day.
“It’s when things don’t become peaceful, people start tagging buildings, people start stopping cars, damaging cars in the roadway, people start throwing rocks at us, we are forced to take action. We have waited as long as we can at night in taking action,” he said before shaking hands with the organizers and going back inside.
Protesters marched back to City Hall — making stops at the courthouse and Acacia Park — as organizers said they weren’t satisfied with Niski’s statement.
Chauncy Johnson said Niski’s brief comment to the crowd was “unacceptable” and called it a “PR stunt.” He passed a notebook through the crowd, asking people to sign in support of firing Niski.
Larry Black, another organizer, said he hoped Nisiki and other officers would march in solidarity with the city’s residents, like Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen and other law enforcement officers across the county had done. Colorado Springs police sergeant Olav Chaney spoke to and hugged protesters outside the police headquarters during demonstrations Sunday and Monday.
“I feel like his answers were too political,” Black said of Niski’s comments to the crowd. “We asked him to march with us, speak with us, to just acknowledge that they hear our message. But besides Sgt. Chaney, we didn’t hear from anyone.”
Niski said later he supported the protesters disagreement with him as “their right.”
“I’m not standing here thinking that my statements are going to convince everybody in the community to agree with us, to accept us,” he said. “I understand that … They have the right to ask for my removal … It doesn’t bother me; it does concern me. Obviously, I would like to have a great relationship with all of our community but I understand that that’s not always possible.”
Black promoted safety and peace during Tuesday’s protests, denouncing property damage among nighttime protesters.
“Some people just want to see things burn, they don’t want to see things get better. … We need to make sure whatever they break down, we are here to build back up,” he said.
Another protest is planned for Wednesday, starting at noon in front of City Hall, organizers said.