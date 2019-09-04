Chase

Photo courtesy of Colorado Springs Police.

A police chase through Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon resulted in two crashes and ended with eight people detained.

Police said they were chasing a vehicle linked to an earlier robbery, menacing, motor vehicle burglary and a drive-by shooting. That vehicle crashed into two others, police said. The chased ended around 4 p.m.

The first crash happened at Canada Drive and Constitution Avenue and the second at Murray Boulevard and Moffat Circle.

Police did not know whether anyone was injured in the crashes.

636-0210

@evanochsner

Tags

Evan is a 2019 intern at The Gazette. He is a Colorado Springs native who is currently a student at Northwestern University.

Load comments