A police chase through Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon resulted in two crashes and ended with eight people detained.
Police said they were chasing a vehicle linked to an earlier robbery, menacing, motor vehicle burglary and a drive-by shooting. That vehicle crashed into two others, police said. The chased ended around 4 p.m.
The first crash happened at Canada Drive and Constitution Avenue and the second at Murray Boulevard and Moffat Circle.
Police did not know whether anyone was injured in the crashes.