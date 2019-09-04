A police chase through Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon resulted in two crashes and ended with eight people detained.
Police said they were chasing a vehicle linked to an earlier robbery, menacing, motor vehicle burglary and a drive-by shooting. That vehicle crashed into two others, police said. The chased ended around 4 p.m.
The first crash happened at Canada Drive and Constitution Avenue and the second at Murray Boulevard and Moffat Circle.
Eight juveniles were in the suspect vehicle at the time of the crash, Gazette news partner KKTV reported. All eight tried to run and all were detained. Their ages were not released. Multiple guns were found in the vehicle.
The teens allegedly began their crime spree with a shooting outside a home on Longfellow Drive in the southeast side of the Springs. The group then made their way northward to The Promenade Shops at Briargate, where they allegedly broke into a car and robbed a customer.
"There were also reports of multiple felony menacing occurring in the general area here [Briargate] where [the teens] were pointing their weapons as they drove by residences," Lt. Jim Sokolik with the Colorado Springs Police Department told KKTV.