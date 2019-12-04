A police chase Tuesday night ended with a crash and a woman arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, according to a Colorado State Patrol spokesman.

A trooper tried to pull over the driver, later identified as Jonna Luckey, after they saw her Ford SUV weaving about 9:30 p.m. along South Academy Boulevard, said Trooper Josh Lewis. After Luckey refused to stop, she sped off, and the trooper chased her car, he said.

The chase ended north of Austin Bluffs Parkway where the trooper positioned his patrol car in front of Luckey's to stop her. No one was injured, but the state patrol car was damaged and had to be towed, Lewis said.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Luckey was brought to El Paso County jail and is being held on suspicion of felony eluding, driving under the influence, driving under the influence per se, driving with a revoked license, reckless endangerment and weaving, Lewis said. Her bail amount is set at $3,000, records show.

Luckey pleaded guilty to felony eluding in August, according to court records. Per Colorado law, vehicular eluding becomes a felony when a person drives recklessly while eluding or attempting to elude an officer while knowing they are being chased.

The passenger in Luckey's car on Tuesday, a 25-year-old man, was not arrested.