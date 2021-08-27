Colorado Springs police on Thursday arrested a man suspected of the 2020 murder of a local mom of three.
Police captured Billy Joe Torrez, Jr., 26, in the 3400 block of Rebecca Lane, just east of Palmer Park, and arrested him on an outstanding warrant for the first-degree murder of Samantha Morgan, 36.
Police obtained the warrant March 17 in connection with the death of Morgan, who was shot in a parking lot near 4600 Hinsdale Way, near Austin Bluffs Parkway and Barnes Road, on May 29, 2020.
Torrez was taken into custody by Colorado Springs police, assisted by SWAT and K-9 units. Police said he’s been booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.
Police are still investigating the case and asked anyone who witnessed the shooting or any other connected incident call the police department at (719) 444-7000 or the Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-STOP or 1-800-222-8477.