Colorado Springs are investigating the death of a seriously injured man who was found Sunday morning east of downtown.
Police were called to the 2300 block of east Monument Street at about 6:45 a.m. after someone reported that there was a person on the ground. The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died, according to a news release from Colorado Springs police.
The death is considered suspicious, police said. The man's injuries were not described.
Anyone with information about the incident should call police at 444-7000 or, to remain anonymous, call the Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers tip line at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.