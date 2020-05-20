Colorado Springs police are asking for help locating two missing children last seen Tuesday evening.
The children were last seen around 7 p.m. in the 400 block of Crestone Lane.
Alexus Garcia, a 13-year-old Hispanic female, is 5'3" and 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red, white and blue jacket.
She is with 10-year-old Noah Wyhe, a white male who is 4'10" and of average build with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black and grey shirt, teal shorts and a jacket.
If you know where the children are or encounter them, police ask that you call them at (719) 444-7000.
