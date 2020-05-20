Missing.jpg

From left: Alexus Garcia and Noah Wyhe.

 (Photo courtesy of the Colorado Springs Police Department)

Colorado Springs police are asking for help locating two missing children last seen Tuesday evening.

The children were last seen around 7 p.m. in the 400 block of Crestone Lane.

Alexus Garcia, a 13-year-old Hispanic female, is 5'3" and 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red, white and blue jacket.

She is with 10-year-old Noah Wyhe, a white male who is 4'10" and of average build with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black and grey shirt, teal shorts and a jacket.

If you know where the children are or encounter them, police ask that you call them at (719) 444-7000.

