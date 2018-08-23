Police are appealing to the public for help in tracking down the killer of a 24-year-old man who was shot outside a bar last year in north Colorado Springs.
Kenneth John Hatcher Jr. was found with an apparent gunshot wound early Aug. 20, 2017, outside The Playing Field Sports Bar on North Academy Boulevard. He died later at a local hospital.
No arrests have been made despite "a significant number of individuals" who were in the parking lot at the time of the shooting, police said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 444-7000. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.