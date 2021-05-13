Colorado Springs police arrested a third suspect on Tuesday in the November 2019 murder of 19-year-old Alijah Vialpando, authorities announced Thursday.
The unnamed male suspect remains in the El Paso County jail, police said.
They expect to release the man’s name after the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office decides on how to charge him. The suspect, arrested on a warrant for first degree murder, is now an adult, police said, but he was a juvenile when the crime occurred a year and a half ago.
The second suspect, 21-year-old Gage Kohler of Colorado Springs, was arrested in July 2020 and served the arrest warrant on the same day while he was in custody in the county jail for unrelated charges.
The first suspect, 19-year-old Kellen Fortune, was killed in June 2020 during a shootout with members of the United States Marshals Montana Violent Offender Task Force, as they tried to arrest him in Billings, Mont.
Fortune was identified as a suspected after Colorado Springs police issued nearly a dozen warrants during the investigation.
Vialpando was shot on Nov. 5, 2019, and found inside a vehicle crashed in a parking lot off Briargate Boulevard.
Police determined that Vialpando was in a parking lot in the 2600 block of Briargate Boulevard when shots were fired, then he drove northbound across the street, jumped a curb and landed in parking lot in the 2700 block of Briargate Boulevard.
Vialpando was transported to a local hospital and later died.
The homicide investigation is continuing. Anyone with information or who witnessed the event is asked to call Colorado Springs police, (719) 444-7000, or the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line, (719) 634-7867.