Colorado Springs police arrested two suspected porch pirates Saturday morning after a brief car chase, according to a blotter report.
Cody McCoon, 28, and Jordan Wever, 22, both of Colorado Springs, face multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, the report stated.
About 8 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a report that someone had stolen a package in front of a business at Issaquah Drive and Dublin Boulevard in northeast Colorado Springs.
A witness to the theft tried to use a car to trap the suspects, but they rammed their car into other vehicles in the parking lot until they could get away, police said. The witness reportedly followed them as they drove off.
Police spotted the vehicle on Stetson Hills Boulevard near Peterson Road and tried to pull it over. The vehicle went another block, then crashed. The driver tried unsuccessfully to get out of the car while it was still moving, the report stated.
Police trapped the suspects’ car against the curb and arrested McCoon and Wever, according to the report.
McCoon and Wever had arrest warrants for a variety of charges including drug possession and theft, court records show.
The car McCoon and Wever were driving had also been involved in a hit-and-run crash in Sand Creek Friday night, police said.
Police found several packages in the car, but did not say if they were all stolen.