Colorado Springs police said they arrested a suspected car thief after a brief chase Friday night.
Kyle Lamont faces charges of theft and evading police, according to officials.
At around 9:30 p.m., an officer patrolling near Woodmen Road and Powers Boulevard saw a car that had been reported stolen and followed it to a parking lot at the intersection of Woodmen and Rangewood Drive, police said. The car was “associated with an individual known to have multiple warrants,” police said.
When the officer approached the car, the driver took off, hitting another car as he tried to escape, police said. Officers stopped the car in another parking lot in the area and arrested Lamont after “a brief standoff.”
Police said Lamont was treated for minor injuries at a nearby hospital before being taken to jail.
“No officers were injured during this incident,” police said.