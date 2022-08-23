Carnel Davis

Police have arrested Carnel Davis in connection to a murder that occurred in the 2100 block of Academy Place. 

Colorado Springs police have arrested a suspect in the Friday morning shooting near the 2100 block of Academy Place that left one person dead. 

Police released a mugshot of Carnel Davis, 41, of Colorado Springs. Police say he is suspected of killing 37-year-old Glenn Fruster, also of Colorado Springs. 

During a follow-up investigation, police identified Davis as a suspect. He was arrested Monday without incident, according to police. 

Davis was charged with one count of first-degree murder and transported to the El Paso County jail. 

