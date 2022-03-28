Colorado Springs police have arrested a suspect in last week’s deadly shooting near Patty Jewett Golf Course, according to a Monday news release.
Raquel Chamberlain, 19, faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with the shooting death of 24-year-old Tryvone Brooks, police said.
Last Tuesday, officers responded to a 9:30 a.m. call for service 1200 block of East Columbia Street near Hancock Avenue and found Brooks’ body. Following an autopsy, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office ruled Brooks’ death a homicide.
In the course of their investigation, detectives identified Chamberlain as a suspect. On Friday, police obtained and executed an arrest warrant for Chamberlain, booking her in the El Paso County Jail, officials said.
Anyone with information, or who may have witnessed this shooting, is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.