Colorado Springs police on Monday arrested a man suspected of robbing a convenience store on the east side of the city, officials said.

James Mason, 32, could face a number of charges, including eluding police, according to the department.

At about 1 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a call about a robbery at a store in the 4600 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway, near Barnes Road. Witnesses told police that a man entered the store and asked for merchandise that was behind an employee. When the clerk turned around, the man implied that he had a weapon and demanded money, police said. The man left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise from the store.

After a suspect description was circulated to units in the area, a detective spotted a man matching the witness’ description. When a patrol officer responded to the scene, the man ran, but he didn’t get far before he was caught.

Mason was arrested after a “brief struggle” and officers found evidence from the robbery, police said.