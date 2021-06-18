Colorado Springs police arrested 29-year-old Roberto Carlo Delgado Cruz Friday, who they say was involved in the second of two shootings that took place only two miles and thirty minutes apart from each other early Thursday morning.
Police arrested Cruz on a warrant for first-degree murder, the 19th such investigation Colorado Springs has seen this year, and booked him into the El Paso County jail, Colorado Springs Police Department spokeswoman Natashia Kerr said in a Friday press release.
At around 1 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to a shooting at a 7-Eleven at East Fountain Boulevard and South Circle Drive, and located one person with a gunshot wound who police identified as 31-year-old Dominique Smith.
Police said that life-saving efforts to save Smith were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead on scene.
That shooting came about 30 minutes after one at Woody's Bar and Grill on East Pikes Peak Avenue, where police found 51-year-old Gwendolyn Watson, who despite life-saving efforts also died at the scene.
In relation to that shooting, police are hunting for 34-year-old Paris Toler-Anderson, who they said opened fire in the parking lot of the bar, and was arrested in 2013 after police said Toler-Anderson held up a bank.
Watson's death is the 18th homicide investigation in 2021, police said. The department had seen 21 by this time last year.