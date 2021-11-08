Colorado Springs police on Sunday arrested a man suspected of sexually assaulting two women in the same neighborhood over the weekend, officials said.
Justin Kelty, 28, faces charges of sexual assault and false imprisonment, according to police.
At about 3:05 p.m. on Saturday, officers were dispatched to a reported sexual assault at a residence in the 2900 block of Delta Drive in southeast Colorado Springs, police said. They found an adult female victim at the scene. Investigators learned that the alleged assailant drove a red truck.
On Sunday at about 12:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the same area and found another woman who had been sexually assaulted, officials said. Police obtained images of a vehicle that matched the description from the previous day’s attack and used those pictures to identify a suspect.
Police executed a search warrant on Kelty’s home and found evidence linking him to both crimes. He was arrested and booked into El Paso County Jail.
In 2017, Kelty pleaded guilty to sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust, court records show.