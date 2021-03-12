Colorado Springs police say they arrested six people suspected of stealing multiple vehicles and trading them within their group.
Kaleb Rosinski, Michael Lee, Lupe Hernandez, Zane Bragg, Jeremiah Tankersley, and Philip Deardorf could face multiple felony charges, police said.
Investigators, crime analysts and officers spent several days looking into a pattern of vehicle thefts that occurred near downtown Colorado Springs. Police say they identified eight adults and one juvenile tied to the thefts.
“All of these individual knew each other and were trading cars amongst each other,” an official said.
On Thursday and Friday, officers arrested four of the identified adults and levied additional charges against two others who were already in custody.
Police said they have recovered seven stolen vehicles so far and are actively pursuing others in the group.