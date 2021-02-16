Colorado Springs police on Tuesday arrested a man who they say tased a retail store security guard after being confronted for a suspected theft.
Fernandez Mathews could face robbery and assault charges, police said.
When officers responded to a 6:20 p.m. robbery call at Best Buy at 7675 N. Academy Boulevard, witnesses told them a store guard confronted a man who was trying to steal merchandise, police reported.
“A brief struggle ensued, and the loss prevention officer was tased by the suspect with a stun gun during his attempt to flee,” police said.
A man in the parking lot who matched the suspect’s description ran when he saw police, but he did not get far before they caught him and took him into custody, according to police.
No serious injuries were reported.