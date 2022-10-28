Colorado Springs police have arrested a pair of "prolific offenders" who face a litany of felony charges, according to a news release issued Friday.

Police say Beth Reichenberg, 39, and Brian Lude, 25, are responsible for numerous vehicle break-ins over the past several months and cases of identity theft in the Colorado Springs area.

The duo would break into cars, steal items, claim the stolen items were theirs and sell them to pawn shops in the area, according to the release.

Reichenberg was caught when officers were dispatched to a car accident north of downtown on Sept. 1 and the responding officer located items with Reichenberg's car that were linked to a recent burglary, the release said.

Reichenberg and Lude each face a long list of charges.

Among other charges, Reichenberg faces 30 counts of identity theft, a felony; 11 counts of first degree criminal trespass, a misdemeanor; and possession of a weapon by a previous offender, a felony. Lude's charges include six counts of identity theft; one count of second degree burglary (felony); and unlawful possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor), among several others.

A third person was arrested with Reichenberg and Lude, but was not named in the press release because they only face misdemeanor charges.

Police said additional burglaries of motor vehicles happened at Red Rock Canyon Open Space, Villa Sport, the UCHealth Memorial Central hospital parking garage, Cinemark movie theaters and Colorado College’s parking garage. Detectives also located evidence linking Reichenberg and her associates to additional burglaries and criminal incidents in neighboring jurisdictions.

Court records show that Reichenberg has 13 criminal and misdemeanor cases currently open in Colorado's 4th Judicial District Court. Court records also show that she also served previous sentences in the Department of Corrections.

In 2019, Reichenberg served nine months in DOC after pleading guilty to controlled substance possession. In 2017, she was sentenced to two years in DOC after pleading guilty to attempted robbery. In 2016, Reichenberg was sentenced to one year in DOC for controlled substance possession.

Additionally, Lude has five open criminal and misdemeanor cases in Colorado's 4th Judicial District Court.

Reichenberg currently is in El Paso County jail on a $61,000 bond split between four different cases. A warrant currently remains active for Lude's most recent case and he isn't currently listed as an inmate in El Paso County jail.

Reichenberg is scheduled to be in court for a review hearing on all 13 of her active cases, as well as five active traffic cases, on Nov. 9.