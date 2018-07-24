Nathaniel Patric Stager was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of first-degree murder with extreme indifference two days after a fatal wrong-way wreck of at least three vehicles on North Powers Boulevard near East Platte.
Police tweeted about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday that Stager, 25, was in custody and that the 1990 Chevy Suburban he is suspected of stealing was recovered.
Stager was also arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder with extreme indifference, vehicular homicide, two counts of attempted first-degree assault with extreme indifference, aggravated motor vehicle theft- use in commission of crime, possession of weapons by a previous offender and reckless driving.
Sunday's crash happened after Stager and a woman were arguing while heading south in a stolen red Jeep Cherokee on Powers about 12:25 p.m., arrest records show. Stager, who was the passenger, grabbed the wheel deliberately steered the Jeep into the northbound lanes, crossing the median and colliding with a northbound silver Dodge Neon, an arrest affidavit said.
The man driving the Neon, who has not been identified, was killed in the crash.
Stager continued to steer the vehicle out of control in the northbound lanes and collided with a white Pontiac Montana passenger van, which spun out and rolled over. Both were hospitalized with minor injuries.
The woman in the first vehicle also was hospitalized.
Stager fled the scene with a bag containing a handgun that was later recovered from the Harding's Tree Nursery, where Stager stole the Chevy Suburban.
According to court records, the woman driving with Stager was going to visit her current boyfriend at the El Paso County jail. She told officers Stager "appeared jealous" of the visit and that Stager told her he would "kill their known friend...and kill her because she would be a witness."
Police spokesman Lt. Howard Black did not have information on where or under what circumstances he was arrested.
In late June, Stager was found with 3.75 grams of methamphetamine and a pistol near West Fillmore and Safe streets. An officer tried to detain him, but Stager pushed the officer and ran away. He was also arrested in 2014 for aggravated motor vehicle theft.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.