A 22-year-old man was arrested early Thursday on suspicion of sexual assault, Colorado Springs police said.
Edward Mouchette faces multiple charges, including felony menacing and false imprisonment, court records show.
A witness saw a sexual assault taking place about 12:20 a.m. across the street from the Springs Rescue Mission on East Las Vegas Street and reported it to a security guard at the shelter, police said. The assailant ran away when the guard approached the man and the victim.
No information was released about the victim, who was taken to a nearby hospital.
Officers found Mouchette in a homeless camp and took him to El Paso County Jail, where he is being held without bail, police said.