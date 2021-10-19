Colorado Springs police arrested one man on suspicion of crimes related to sexual exploitation of children Tuesday, officials with the department announced.
Around 8 a.m. members of the Colorado Springs Internet Crimes Against Children task force carried out a search warrant in the 4300 block of Halstead Circle. Information collected during the search led to the arrest of 33-year-old Gustavo Tamayo Arana, police said.
Arana was held without bail in the El Paso County jail.
The task force is comprised of members from the Colorado Springs Police Department, The El Paso County Sheriff's Office and special agents with the Department of Homeland Security, police said.