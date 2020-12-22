A Colorado Springs man was arrested in connection with the theft of several items -- including a gun -- from an El Paso County deputy’s patrol car, according to a police department news release.
Chantry Jacob Loewen, 36, faces charges of criminal trespass and possession of a weapon by a previous offender, police said.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office reported Saturday that someone had stolen a service weapon, ammunition, ballistic vest, body camera, and a Taser from a deputy’s patrol car that was parked behind the sheriff’s office headquarters. The report did not state whether the vehicle was locked, or how long the car had been left in the lot.
Three days later, Colorado Springs police officers responded to a call reporting a man with a gun in Acacia Park. The officers found Loewen and determined that the gun was the same one stolen from the deputy’s car, police said in the release.
Loewen is a convicted felon with an extensive arrest record for multiple offenses, including burglary and trespassing, court records show.
First-degree criminal trespass and possession of a weapon by a previous offender are both Class 5 felonies, each punishable by up to three years in prison and $100,000 in fines, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation’s website.