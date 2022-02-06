Police Line Do Not Cross (copy)
Colorado Springs police arrested a 24-year-old man early Sunday morning whom they say fired shots downtown after leaving a local bar.

Andrew Chandler was arrested for weapons offenses and for driving under the influence, police said.

Just before 2 a.m. officers who were downtown responded to the area of Kiowa and Tejon streets after hearing shots fired, police said. Witnesses pointed out a car parked in the area occupied by two people. Police said they determined the driver, Chandler, had fired six to eight shots into the air after leaving a local bar.

Police said they did not know why Chandler fired the shots.

Officers recovered a loaded handgun from the vehicle and arrested Chandler, they said.

No injuries were reported.

Breeanna Jent covers El Paso County government. She previously worked as the editorial assistant for the Pikes Peak Newspapers and joined their sister paper, The Gazette, in 2020.

