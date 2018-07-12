A man was arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment Wednesday evening, Colorado Springs police reported.
John Tounzen, Jr., 28, attempted to stop a woman backing out of the driveway of a residence in the 2400 block of East Monument Street, near Otis Park. Police said Tounzen reached into the car and took control of the woman’s steering wheel as she backed out.
Tounzen was on the phone with police dispatch and claimed he could not get to safety, though he continued reaching into the woman’s vehicle to stop her from leaving.
The woman drove over Tounzen’s foot unintentionally, and he started to hit the woman’s vehicle. Another person tried to intervene, but Tounzen assaulted them, police said.
Court records show Tounzen also was arrested on three misdemeanor charges: two counts of child abuse and one count of harassment.
Tounzen was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries. Injuries of the person police say Tounzen assaulted are not known.
Editor's note: A previous version of this article misstated what day John Tounzen, Jr. was arrested.