Colorado Springs Police arrested one man on suspicion of kidnapping his girlfriend Saturday morning, officials with the police department said.
Around 9 p.m. Friday, police responded to a reported domestic disturbance at an apartment complex in the 1500 block of South Eighth Street, officials said. Before officers arrived, the boyfriend, later identified as Tommy Williams, allegedly forced his girlfriend into a vehicle and left the area, according to a witness.
Detectives with the department’s domestic violence unit assisted officers on scene and police were able to identify Williams and his girlfriend. Early Saturday morning, police located the two and arrested Williams on suspicion of kidnapping and assault, officials said.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only