Colorado Springs police arrested a man on suspicion of kidnapping Friday and are now looking for the alleged victim, officials said.
Jaquavis Marthrel, 26, faces charges of second-degree kidnapping and identity theft. The alleged victim, later identified as 30-year-old Katelyn Wilson, has multiple felony warrants for identity theft, police said. She is also wanted for giving police a false name.
When officers responded to an 8:45 a.m. call about a kidnapping at a hotel near Tutt Boulevard and North Carefree Circle, witnesses told them a man forcibly carried a woman to a car as she screamed, “He’s got a gun, he’s going to kill me,” according to police.
After circulating a description of the car, a silver Audi TT, police found it occupied by a man and woman in the 1800 block of South Nevada Avenue about two hours later. The woman told police the man had taken her against her will.
While officers were arresting Marthrel, Wilson got behind the wheel of the Audi and drove off.