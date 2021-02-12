Colorado Springs police officers on Friday arrested a suspected burglar who, when confronted, threatened to cut himself with a knife.
Ben Romero, 37, faces at least one burglary charge, police said.
Officers responded to an 8:15 a.m. call about a burglary in progress at a business on East Pikes Peak Avenue near Cascade Avenue, police said. When they arrived, the suspect had left one business and was entering another.
When the officers approached the man, he pulled a knife and held it to his neck.
“Officers attempted to deescalate the situation through dialogue but the subject threatened to harm himself,” officials said.
Police were able to control Romero using “less than lethal means” and took him into custody. No injuries were reported.