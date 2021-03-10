Colorado Springs police arrested a man Tuesday who they say attacked two people inside a home prior to a brief standoff with law enforcement.
Spencer Moore, 22, faces charges of attempted murder, assault and false imprisonment, police said.
When officers responded to a 10 p.m. call about a domestic disturbance at a residence in the 1500 block of Jamboree Drive, a person who had been inside the home told them that Moore had strangled him “to the point that his vision was blurry.” Moore also attacked a second person who tried to stop the initial assault, authorities said.
Both victims left the residence and called the police. Moore reportedly stayed inside, alone. Police set up a perimeter around the home and called Moore, who initially refused to leave. After a brief round of negotiations, Moore surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody, according to authorities.
Both victims were treated at the scene for minor injuries, police said.