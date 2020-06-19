Colorado Springs police arrested a 30-year-old man Thursday in a domestic-related killing from earlier this spring, according to a spokesman and jail records.
Daveon Artez Rogers was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and booked into the El Paso County jail, where he is being held without bond, online records show.
Police have released little information about the March 11 killing. It is unclear where the killing took place, the victim's name or details on what happened.
Police did not alert the public about the person's death because detectives did not feel that the public was in danger and they believed that releasing information would impact their ability to gain information needed for arrest warrants, said Lt. Jim Sokolik, a spokesman for the department.
Records show that in 2017 Rogers pleaded guilty to theft between $2,000 and $5,000 and in 2016, he pleaded guilty to theft between $5,000 and $20,000.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.