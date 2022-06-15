Colorado Springs police on Tuesday arrested three juvenile males in connection with an alleged carjacking, according to a news release from the department.
The suspects, whose names were not released because of their age, could face multiple charges including armed robbery and illegal possession of a firearm.
At about 9:15 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a reported carjacking in the 1300 block of Sandalwood Drive, police said. The alleged victim told police her car had been taken by two males, one of whom showed a handgun.
The next day, an officer found the stolen vehicle near The Citadel mall and detectives watched the vehicle “until Tactical Enforcement Unit members could contact the occupants.”
The driver of the car jumped out and ran, tossing away a pistol, but he didn’t get far before he was caught, police said. The other two occupants remained in the car. Police found another gun in the vehicle, officials said.
Police arrested two of the suspects in connection to the carjacking while the third was arrested for an unrelated warrant.