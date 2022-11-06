Colorado Springs police arrested one suspect early Sunday and are looking for a possible accomplice in connection with an alleged break-in at a hotel south of downtown, according to a news release from the department.
Bethany Wood, 34, faces first-degree burglary and menacing charges, and detectives are seeking an arrest warrant for Thomas Porter, 30, on similar charges, police said.
The incident took place around midnight at a hotel in the 1000 block of South Nevada Avenue, the release stated. A guest at the hotel told responding officers a man and woman, who were staying in another room in the hotel and were “somewhat known to the victim,” had kicked his door in and threatened him with a gun and a baseball bat.
While canvassing the hotel, officers found a witness who identified the room where the suspects were staying. As police were trying to obtain a search warrant for the room, Wood walked out and surrendered, officials said. The male suspect, believed to be Porter, had left the hotel, police said.
Anyone with information, or who is a witness to this active investigation. is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.