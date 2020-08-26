A criminal justice professor, a former Colorado Springs police chief and a demonstrator, are among 27 applicants who will be interviewed by the City Council for a spot on the new police accountability commission.
The interviews, which will be held remotely due to COVID-19, will be next week and the public may listen by telephone, the city said in a news release Wednesday. Applicants will be given about 20 minutes to answer City Council members' questions.
The finalists were selected from more than 800 who applied for the 11-member Law Enforcement Transparency and Accountability Commission, which will make recommendations on best practices in policing. The City Council voted to form the advisory commission after weeks of unrest in the nation and Colorado Springs over the death of a Black man, George Floyd, who was killed by a white Minneapolis police officer in May.
Among them is Richard Celeste, former Ohio governor and president of Colorado College from 2002 to 2011.
The finalists range from a 26-year-old man who works as a lumberjack and who participated in downtown demonstrations protesting the killing of Floyd, to a 73-year-old retired nurse practitioner.
Another is Joe Barerra, who, on his application, listed more than 15 years of work as a consultant for the Colorado Springs Black/Latino Leadership Coalition, which aims to build cooperation between the Black and Latino communities. On his resume, he said he has “participated consistently” in the Community Leaders Quarterly Meetings sponsored by the Colorado Springs Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
“The protests and riots we are seeing right now are not a result of a new issue," wrote Kate Angulski, an assistant professor of criminal justice at University of Colorado, Colorado Springs, in her application. "Rather, they are a result of a new level of exposure to an old issue. As a professor of criminal justice, I have spent my career trying to find a balance between enforcement and protection, rules and rights, and communities and those who monitor them.”
Three former law enforcement officers will be interviewed, including Luis Velez, former police chief of Colorado Springs and Pueblo who retired in 2017 after a nearly 40-year career and Fletcher Howard, the first African American to rise to the rank of commander in CSPD in 2008.
"I have a [sic] extensive law enforcement background and I feel that I can bring sound reasoning to the group. I was there during racial, gender and other biases. I worked to gain a solution to these issues and I feel that I would be an asset to the committee," Fletcher wrote.
Rachel Flick, widow of El Paso County sheriff's deputy Micah Flick who was killed in February 2008, also made the short list.
Shirley Coté, who served as chief of police for five years in a small town in Alaska, said she believes she can bring objectivity, education, training and experience to the table.
In her application, she wrote she was called to be interim chief of police a few years after her term ended, after a white police officer killed a young Indigenous woman and was ultimately convicted.
“I was tasked with working with the community members to start the process of gaining trust, as well as writing policies and procedures of the department,” Coté wrote.
Other interviewees include a retried principal from District 11, Harrison District’s co-superintendent, a columnist for The Gazette and the executive director of Citizens Project, a nonprofit that promotes social justice, equity and civic engagement.
The public can call 720-617-3526 and dial the following conference codes during the listed interview times:
Monday, Aug. 31, 8 a.m. to noon; conference ID: 786 146 30#
Wednesday, Sept. 2, 5 to 8 p.m.; conference ID: 848 272 217#
Thursday, Sept. 3, 1 to 4 p.m.; conference ID: 626 290 92#
The finalists are: Joe Aldaz Jr., Angulski, Justin Baker, Barrera, Sherrell Bethel, Howard Black, Rosita Camargo, Celeste, Claude Cleveland, Gabriel Cordova, Coté, Felicia Embry, Flick, Janice Frazier, Regunall Graham, Howard, Chiquita Isom, Steve Kern, Amy Loyd, Terry Martinez, Dennis Moore, John Rogerson, Rachel Stovall, Velez, Deborah Walker and Brent Windebank.