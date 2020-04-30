Two boys in Colorado Springs have been accused of using counterfeit money to buy cellphones from people over the internet, authorities said Thursday.

The boys, whose names were not released, were detained after Colorado Springs police searched a home in the 5500 block of Descanso Circle East, officials said. Police did not say if the boys face any charges.

"Evidence was recovered from the location" that "linked the juvenile males to the crimes," and could be connected to other cases, police said.

