All 137 playgrounds in Colorado Springs will reopen Friday under Colorado's relaxed coronavirus guidelines for recreation, a city news release said Thursday.
The playgrounds will be open to up to 10 people at a time, the city said. Signs with the capacity recommendation and safety reminders will be posted, it said.
The move comes after the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced earlier Thursday new guidelines allowing recreational sites to reopen with strict precautions.
City officials asked for the public's compliance on maintaining coronavirus safety measures, the news release said, including social distancing, wearing face masks and using hand sanitizer.
