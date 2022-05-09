Fire and police officials told Colorado Springs City Council on Monday they are planning to establish new zones for the community that will allow for faster evacuations of targeted areas in crisis situations, such as wildfires.

The new zones were introduced as part of a plan for an updated evacuation ordinance that requires city officials to update evacuation plans every five years and responds to the concerns residents have raised about wildfire, Chief Randy Royal said.

"It addresses what we feel is the right thing to do and covers how we manage these incidences," he said in an interview.

However, the proposed ordinance does not address the evacuation modeling that residents have called for that would determine how long it could take to leave certain neighborhoods. It also would not require the city to consider evacuation times when determining whether new development should be allowed, a step that one resident advocacy group, Westside Watch, proposed in a draft ordinance the group presented to City Council.

Late last year, a national expert in evacuation modeling, Old Dominion University Professor Mike Robinson, told City Council that it could take 4 hours and 20 minutes for all residents to leave the Broadmoor area, excluding tourist traffic. Factoring in tourists at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, The Broadmoor resort and Seven Falls could increase the time to 5 hours, with major delays on Cheyenne Boulevard and Cheyenne Road, he said.

Royal said through a new contract with Zonehaven, an evacuation management platform, the city plans to split the community into about 200 evacuation zones up from the existing 72, and those smaller geographical areas will be easier and faster to evacuate. The city is meeting with Zonehaven representatives on Friday to talk about the zones, Police Chief Adrian Vasquez said.

Zonehaven will also allow local authorities to notify residents of evacuation orders in 3 minutes through the Peak Alert system, social media, traditional media and those within a certain proximity of the fire who can receive notification via a cell tower, Vasquez said. That information push could help prevent officers from needing to go door-to-door.

Residents will be encouraged to know their zone so if they get an alert in an emergency they will know immediately whether it applies to them, officials said.

A Colorado Springs wildfire safety advocate pushed back on the plan in an interview saying that smaller evacuation zones won't help during a fast-moving fire that could threaten a large area of the city. For example, the East Troublesome fire moved at 6,000 acres an hour, The Gazette reported previous.

"Zoned evacuations are an oxymoron in dire fires," said Dana Duggan, a founder of Westside Watch, the group that has advocated for evacuation modeling and development standards tied to evacuation times. She noted that education campaigns about knowing your zones have backfired when residents waited for notification rather than just leaving. The notifications sometimes don't come when infrastructure was consumed.

In addition to evacuation modeling, she noted Mill Valley, Calif., has started scoring its roads and identifying individual streets and intersections that need improvements to help traffic flow better during an evacuation, and that kind of forward thinking is needed locally. Improving infrastructure to aid in an evacuation should be the city's role, she said.

Other communities also identify safe evacuation routes of zones and safe spaces, typically large asphalt parking lots, for residents to shelter in, if they can't get out.

Royal said residents can model their own evacuation times and should be aware of the risk in their own neighborhoods.

"Our mantra has been individual responsibility," he said.

If neighbors think an intersection should be improved they should ask the city directly, he said.

City Traffic Engineer Todd Frisbie said in an evacuation the police are dispatched to help manage evacuation choke points.

City Council may take up the evacuation ordinance again on June 14, according to the council's agenda planner.