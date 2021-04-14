The city of Colorado Springs expects to spend nearly a half-million dollars remodeling the City Council chambers over the next few months.
Crews are planning to put in a larger dais, repair electrical wiring and update the room's audio and visual system, as part of the $465,000 project, said Ryan Trujillo, who heads up the city's Office of Innovation and Sustainability and is overseeing the work.
"This project addresses our obsolete audio and visual system, increases seating spacing of the dais and improves the functionality of public meetings," he said.
The audio and visual technology upgrades are expected to cost $144,000 and improve the quality of broadcasts from the chambers, he said. Residents have relied on broadcasts to watch and participate in meetings since City Hall closed to the public because of the pandemic.
As part of the renovations, a new dais double the length of the current one will be installed along the south wall, allowing for more space between council members, Trujillo said. The seating available to audience members will be unchanged, he said.
The project will be paid for through general funds, which is money not specifically designated by taxpayers to specific departments like police. The city had extra general fund money because federal COVID-19 relief dollars covered other expenses in 2020, Trujillo said.
Construction is expected to be complete in August. Until then, the council will meet in the Colorado Springs Utilities Blue River Board Room in the south tower of the Plaza of the Rockies on Tejon Street. Council meetings will remain closed to the public.
Meetings are livestreamed on the Colorado Springs City Council Facebook page and on the city's website.